Officials urge South Carolinians to get Real ID sooner rather than later

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The deadline to get a Real ID is Oct. 1, but the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles wants people to get it sooner rather than later.

A Real ID will be needed to board a domestic flight, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation.

Kevin Shwedo, SCDMV executive director, said only 38% of the population has a Real ID.

Flying is a big reason for needing the Real ID. But Shwedo said for people with loved ones in the military, it’s going to come in handy for something else.

“If you have a Marine who goes out to Marine depot San Diego and you are able to get out that far, across the country four days to see graduation, you are not going to be able to get on the instillation to see graduation because you don’t have a Real ID,” he said.

To receive the Real ID, you need the following:

Birth certificate or passport

Social Security number

Two proofs of current address

Proof of all legal name changes

A Real ID isn’t needed to drive, vote, access a hospital and apply for or receive federal benefits.

A gold star on the license indicates it’s a Real ID.

