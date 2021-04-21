Deadline looms for North Augusta early voters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta voters have two days left to vote absentee in-person for the city municipal general election.

Two polling places will be open today and Thursday.

You can go to the Aiken County Government Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or the North Augusta Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters are picking the next mayor and three city council members.

The general election takes place April 27.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.