Deadline looms for North Augusta early voters

North Augusta Municipal Building
North Augusta Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta voters have two days left to vote absentee in-person for the city municipal general election.

Two polling places will be open today and Thursday.

You can go to the Aiken County Government Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or the North Augusta Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters are picking the next mayor and three city council members.

The general election takes place April 27.

