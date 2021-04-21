Deadline looms for North Augusta early voters
Published: Apr. 21, 2021
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta voters have two days left to vote absentee in-person for the city municipal general election.
Two polling places will be open today and Thursday.
You can go to the Aiken County Government Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or the North Augusta Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters are picking the next mayor and three city council members.
The general election takes place April 27.
