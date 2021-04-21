Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will begin to decrease and we should be mostly clear this morning. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the south between 3-5 mph.

Red Flag Warning (WRDW)

A cold front is expected to move through the region today. Rain isn’t expected with this front, just windy conditions. Winds look to be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph out of the west. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect today between 2-8 PM. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon - 8PM. Relative humidity will be below 30%, which will create dangerous burning conditions with gusty winds. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect as well from Noon - 5PM. Sunny skies expected today despite the front moving through. Highs will be warm in the mid 70s.

The wind will be a little calmer by Thursday, but cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s early Thursday. Afternoon highs only in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Sunny skies expected Thursday. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows will be chilly again Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s. More clouds begin to show up Friday, but we should remain dry during the day. Highs on Friday will be a little warmer in the mid 70s.

An area of low pressure combined with an upper level trough is expected to move through the CSRA on Saturday bringing a heavy rain threat to the CSRA. Widespread rain totals over 1″ look possible for the CSRA. Rain is expected to begin as soon as early Saturday and come through in waves through Saturday night. Highs on Saturday should remain in the low 70s.

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s.

