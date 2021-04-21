Carowinds reopening for ‘Welcome Back Weekend’ in May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds will hold a “Welcome Back Weekend” on May 15 and 16 after closing last year due to the pandemic. The park announced in January that it would reopen for 2021.

“Welcome back to Carowinds, y’all! We sure have missed you,” the park posted.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. and available to new and old Season Passholders. This will give passholders a chance to enjoy the park before it opens to the general public. The park says it’s “pulling out all the stops” for the event.

Carowinds says space is limited. Tickets will go on sale April 26th at 9 a.m. Click here to purchase a season pass.

At Welcome Back Weekend, Season Passholders will enjoy:

Favorite rides and attractions

Special live entertainment

Appearances by Snoopy and the PEANUTS™ gang

Unique sweet and savory treats

Merchandise deals

Passholders will have the opportunity to experience the reopening of #Carowinds before the general public at Welcome Back Weekend on May 15 and 16!



Reservations will be required for all guests and will open to passholders on April 26. Go here for more: https://t.co/nC3CBspBhy pic.twitter.com/22WDD93J70 — Carowinds (@Carowinds) April 19, 2021

Carolina Harbor, Carowinds’ water park, opens on May 29. The park will open to the general public on May 22.

Season passes must be active to attend. Members can activate their pass online or drive through the toll plaza at Carowinds on May 1 and May 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to our partners at the Herald.

Temperature checks will be performed and face coverings are required for everyone age 2 and older except while dining or sitting at a bench.

