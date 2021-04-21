Boil orders issued for Grovetown, Valley Public Service Authority customers

Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil advisory is in effect for Grovetown residents who live in the Pamir Place subdivision, the city announced Wednesday afternoon.

This is due to construction on water system improvements.

Residents who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking or preparing food.

The advisory is in effect until testing has ensured there is no public health concern.

Once it’s lifted, those affected should run their faucets for a minimum of two minutes.

Valley Public Service Authority

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some customers of the Valley Public Service Authority water system will face a boil order.

Service has been interrupted for repairs on Golf Course Road, Cemetery Road and Myrtle Country Lane, officials said Wednesday.

This opens the possibility for contamination, so once service is restored, customers whose service was interrupted or who had low water pressure should vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute before consuming it.

Anyone with questions can call 803-593-2053.

