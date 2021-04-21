Augusta officials pick finalist for new fire chief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta officials have announced the name of the finalist for the job of fire chief.

The candidate is Antonio Burden, according to Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and Lena J. Bonner, clerk of the Augusta Commission.

Burden is now deputy chief of professional services and community risk reduction in DeKalb County.

Chris James resigned as fire chief in December after concerns over morale and training led city leaders to question his leadership.

Then city leaders ordered fire ambulance services to pause for time to recruit staff and improve training.

Commission members interviewed four candidates Thursday , and the finalists’ name was announced today.

City leaders are gearing up to welcome a new chief with new ideas.

“We need a fire chief, that’s well-versed in being a fireman,” District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams said last week.

And District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said Thursday: “I think that out of the four that were interviewed today, we’re going to see an excellent chief come to lead Augusta’s fire department.”

