Augusta man charged after injuries send 1-year-old to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been charged with injuring a 1-year-old victim who is reportedly receiving treatment for a burn to the leg and bleeding on his brain.

Michael DeWayne Hampton, 21, of Augusta was charged on Tuesday first-degree cruelty to children, according to arrest records.

On Monday morning, Hampton reportedly grabbed the 1-year-old victim, causing his neck to snap backward, and burned the victim with a lighter on his leg, an arrest warrant by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states. The incident reportedly occurred on the 1900 block of Cooney Circle in Augusta.

The victim sustained bleeding on his brain and a burn mark to his leg and is in the lntensive Care Unit at Augusta University Medical Center, authorities report.

Hampton is currently being held in the Richmond County detention center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.