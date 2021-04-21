Advertisement

Augusta man charged after injuries send 1-year-old to hospital

Michael DeWayne Hampton
Michael DeWayne Hampton(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been charged with injuring a 1-year-old victim who is reportedly receiving treatment for a burn to the leg and bleeding on his brain.

Michael DeWayne Hampton, 21, of Augusta was charged on Tuesday first-degree cruelty to children, according to arrest records.

On Monday morning, Hampton reportedly grabbed the 1-year-old victim, causing his neck to snap backward, and burned the victim with a lighter on his leg, an arrest warrant by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states. The incident reportedly occurred on the 1900 block of Cooney Circle in Augusta.

The victim sustained bleeding on his brain and a burn mark to his leg and is in the lntensive Care Unit at Augusta University Medical Center, authorities report.

Hampton is currently being held in the Richmond County detention center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Dad outraged after teacher cuts his daughter’s hair without permission
Home Depot
Foes of Ga. voter law boycott Home Depot; Kemp fires back
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Lawsuit accuses businessman of selling bogus Masters badges for $448,250

Latest News

Summerville house damaged by early morning fire.
9-year-old S.C. girl wakes family in early morning fire
Antonio Burden
Augusta officials pick finalist for new fire chief
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Aiken City Council votes to relocate veterans memorial
Aiken County officials move to relocate Vietnam vets memorial, but state has last word
Starting Sunday, resurfacing work will close a portion of Washington Road each night until June...
Roadwork roundup: Crews begin work on repaving Washington Road on Sunday