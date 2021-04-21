AU Health cuts back on COVID-19 testing hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a decline in demand for COVID-19 testing, Augusta University will adjust the hours of operation for the drive-thru testing site, located at Annex II, 524 15th St.

Beginning Monday, the site will be open for testing from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the site will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

This change will free the testing staff to shift to vaccination clinics in the afternoon.

Testing remains by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-1852.

