AU, community leaders meet to discuss minority voices in med research

By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon, researchers from Augusta University and community leaders met at Good Shepherd Baptist Church to talk about how to better represent minority voices in research.

The forum focused on the importance of African American and Latin voices in the research process.

Directors of Community Relations and the Institutional Review Board led the meeting. This is the first time an event like this has been held by these groups.

RB Officer Director for Augusta University Ivy Tillman stressed how just how important this event was.

“In this initiative, we’re serving as a liaison between the community and researchers. We want the community to inform the research,” she said.

One of the topics discussed was the need for minority input when it comes to medical research. Tillman says this is only the first of many meetings to come.

