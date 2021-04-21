Advertisement

Atlanta Dream fire president and GM Chris Sienko

(WNBA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) - The Atlanta Dream have fired president and general manager Chris Sienko.

Sienko came to the team in 2017 as general manager and was promoted to president the following year. That season the Dream won a franchise-record 23 games in the regular season and reached the semifinals of the playoffs.

Atlanta has struggled lately, going 15-41 over the last two seasons. The Dream drafted Chennedy Carter last year and took Aari McDonald with the No. 3 pick last week.

