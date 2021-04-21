Atlanta Dream fire president and GM Chris Sienko

NEW YORK (AP) - The Atlanta Dream have fired president and general manager Chris Sienko.

Sienko came to the team in 2017 as general manager and was promoted to president the following year. That season the Dream won a franchise-record 23 games in the regular season and reached the semifinals of the playoffs.

Atlanta has struggled lately, going 15-41 over the last two seasons. The Dream drafted Chennedy Carter last year and took Aari McDonald with the No. 3 pick last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.