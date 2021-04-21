Advertisement

Anderson scheduled to start for Braves at Yankees

Atlanta Braves Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates with Travis d'artaud, Dansby Swanson, and...
Atlanta Braves Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates with Travis d'artaud, Dansby Swanson, and Austin Riley after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - Atlanta Braves (7-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (6-10, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (0-1, 6.10 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -124, Braves +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Yankees Wednesday.

The Yankees are 4-6 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .293, good for first in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .382.

The Braves have gone 4-6 away from home. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 25 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with seven homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Jonathan Loaisiga secured his second victory and Gio Urshela went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Tyler Matzek registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with four home runs and is batting .241.

Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 10 RBIs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .174 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 4-6, .255 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (abdominal).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

