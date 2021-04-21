Aiken County officials move to relocate Vietnam vets memorial, but state has last word

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County officials are moving forward on relocating the Vietnam veterans memorial from downtown Aiken, pending state approval.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Aiken County Council voted to accept the memorial from the city and place it in perpetuity at the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park, 435 Richland Ave. East.

A couple of weeks ago, the Aiken City Council voted to transfer the memorial to the county after veterans called for its removal to a spot where it can be cared for better.

But the state has the final say, and lawmakers have refused so far to vote on the matter.

The holdup is a lawsuit over the Heritage Act, which protects historic monuments.

State lawmakers say their hands are tied until the lawsuit is settled.

Supporters of the lawsuit argue the removal and movement of monuments should be up to local governments and citizens.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.