9-year-old S.C. girl wakes family in early morning fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are crediting a 9-year-old South Carolina girl with helping her family escape their home in an early morning fire.

Aussie Talbott, 9, discovered the fire after waking up to fix her blankets.

“I went down my steps because I have a bunk bed and looked through the window and I saw that it was fire, so I ran down the rest of my steps, opened my door, went into my parents’ room, woke them up by screaming fire because that was the first thing that came to mind,” she said.

She credited the training she got at school from the fire department for knowing what to do.

“It really did come in handy because if I did not know what to do, we probably could have gotten hurt or maybe even died,” she said.

The Summerville Fire Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Kirksey Drive off Bacons Bridge Road in the Barnoy Ridge neighborhood. When firefighters got to the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews started fire attack operations, and Summerville Fire & Rescue representative Jeremiah Lee said they were able to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes.

Most of the family’s pets, including a turtle, lizard and dogs, survived, but a potbelly pig did not make it out of the house.

Officials are still investigating what caused the blaze. Multiple agencies, including the Summerville Fire Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dominion Energy, responded to the scene.

