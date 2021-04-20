Advertisement

You and your kids can catch ‘Baby Shark Live!’ in Augusta

'Baby Shark Live!' will happen May 15, 2020, at the EKU Center for the Arts. (Photo: EKU Center for the Arts)(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Baby Shark Live!” will be making a splash at James Brown Arena on June 20.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for what’s billed as a “fully immersive concert experience” for kids.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two, three or four through at AECtix.com.

The focus of the show will include an into the sea as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through new and classic songs.

The event will follow current COVID-19 social distancing protocols, and masks will be required to enter the venue.

