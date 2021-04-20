Advertisement

Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota's McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, has died. He was 93.

Mondale’s family says he died Monday in Minneapolis.

Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

Mondale made a different kind of history that year by choosing the first female running mate on a major party ticket, Geraldine Ferraro.

