Visits from superheroes bring moments of joy to hospitalized kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting battles isn’t easy.

But when you have superheroes standing by your side, you know that no battle is too big.

Bryan Williams is the founder of Heart of a Superhero.

But back in 1977, it was him lying in the hospital bed.

“I was 5 years old and I had open-heart surgery and in the middle of nowhere, Spider-Man appeared in my room,” Williams said.

“He came in and said, ‘Hey, buddy,’ and I was like … he was supposed to be fighting the Green Goblin and he came to see me.”

Williams says it’s a memory that will stick with him forever.

And it’s an experience he wants to continue bringing to many children, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“If we said ‘No-no, pandemic, we have to stay home,’ then we wouldn’t have been able to do that,” he said.

He says the routine has changed, but the mission remains the same.

So whether through drive-bys or Zoom calls, “We want to just make them laugh and cheer them up,” he said.

nothing beats reminding them of what lies beyond the crisp white sheets and the empty room: a true hero.

“I thought it was all about us cheering them up … but they’ve changed our hearts and helped us tremendously,” Williams said.

