Advertisement

Travel experts say idle cars need to be inspected before a road trip

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As more Americans get vaccinated, many may be ready to hit the road, but travel experts say many cars that have been idle during the pandemic need to be serviced for safety.

Last year, business for many car repair shops was quiet.

Greg Mynaugh, the president of United Tire and Service in Pennsylvania, says their service bays and teams are busier than a year ago.

“It definitely feels like we’re back to normal,” he said.

AAA says road trips continue to be the preferred way to travel in the United States, but if your car has been sitting in the driveway for the past year, it might need a check up.

Before going to the mechanic, it is important to see if there are any changes to how the business operates.

“Is there a contactless drop off where you can just pull up, drop the keys off and let them know? Or is there a drop box where you put the keys? You want to know the process,” AAA Repair Systems Manager David Bennett said.

He says there are four main things a mechanic should inspect - the battery, hoses, tires and fluid levels.

If you are hitting the road, do not wait until the last minute to head to the mechanic.

“You should be two weeks or so in advance of a trip getting everything prepared on the car to make sure it is right before making a trip,” Mynaugh said.

AAA says some repair shops that used to offer courtesy cars during repairs may not be doing that during the pandemic, so customers need to keep that in mind.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Ward
Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest
Otters
Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19
Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Fire breaks out in soon-to-be-demolished Hahn Village apartments
From left: Yaheed Brooks and Million Bedford
Ga. top court upholds Emanuel County murder convictions for pair
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video

Latest News

These are illegal THC (Marijuana) infused gummies, also known as "edibles"
Parents - make sure to check if kids “candy” contains illegal THC
In a plea to social media this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center said they are dangerously...
Donate blood at one of this week’s local CSRA blood drives
Vegetable are unloaded Nov. 21, 2020, for a Golden Harvest Food Bank giveaway in Grovetown.
Golden Harvest hosts Lincolnton mobile market on Thursday
In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing