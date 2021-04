HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A train and a 18-wheeler crashed today at the County Line and Sawdust Road.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Harlem Fire Department responded to the call at 4:10 p.m.

No injuries are confirmed at this time. We will provide updates as they develop.

