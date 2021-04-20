Advertisement

Taco Bell to recycle, reuse hot sauce packets

The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.
The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to give its sauce packets a second life.

The fast-food chain says it’s working on a recycling pilot program.

More than 8 billion sauce packets are used every year in the United States, according to Taco Bell.

The company says their plan will give the packets a “spicier second life that doesn’t involve a landfill.”

The chain is partnering with recycling company TerraCycle.

“Now more than ever, consumers don’t want to sacrifice the planet no matter how delicious the meal,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky.

No specific details yet on how the program will work, but Taco Bell says it will involve free shipping.

The program is expected to launch later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Ward
Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
Richmond County deputies responding to a shooting at 11th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
1 person injured in shooting at 11th Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard
Otters
Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19
From left: Yaheed Brooks and Million Bedford
Ga. top court upholds Emanuel County murder convictions for pair

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
Red-flag fire alert
Red-flag fire alert issued across South Carolina for Wednesday, Thursday
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Lawsuit accuses businessman of selling bogus badges to Masters for $448,250
Riley County must refund the Manhattan Home Depot business $150,000 after a ruling this week by...
WATCH LIVE: Home Depot boycott launched over Ga. voting law