‘Some dumb thing like lose a ring and all of a sudden it comes to pass; there are good people in the world.’ : A missing ring brings complete strangers together

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -What was meant to be a routine trip to this Wally’s gas station on Windsor Spring road.

“I’m usually here a lot gassing up.”

Turned into an unusual discovery for Brenda Parris after she found somebody’s missing ring.

But it wasn’t just any ring.

“First of all I thought a military person owned it and I didn’t want to take it into the store, because I didn’t want to turn it in and stand a chance of the owner not getting it back so therefore I decided to take it home,” Parris said.

It’s one that holds special meaning to a man named Herbert Kado, or Kado as many people call him.

But how it got back to him? Well, that’s where social media comes into play.

Brenda’s daughter put a picture of the ring on social media and the rest was history.

I had no idea,” Suzettra Walker said. “I took a shot in the dark, I knew on the connect Augusta page there was lots of people on there from different backgrounds, so I knew if I put it there that was at least a good place to start.”

The post getting over 12 hundred likes, and over 150 shares within just 24 hours, not knowing a ring would bring complete strangers together.

“Some dumb thing like lose a ring and all of a sudden it comes to pass; there are good people in the world.”

After serving in the army for 20 years, Kado’s wife who passed away bought it for him.

So when he lost the ring, a part of him was also lost.

“It just means a lot,” Kado said. “One that she’s gone, they say you move on. It just means a lot to me to get this ring back after I said no it’s gone; I’ll never see that ring again.”

I guess you can say trips to Wally’s on Windsor Spring road, well, may hold lasting memory for all three.

