Red-flag fire alert issued across South Carolina for Wednesday, Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a red-flag fire alert for Wednesday and Thursday, April 21 and 22. The alert goes into effect on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The alert is being issued to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

The alert is likely to be lifted after Thursday when relative humidity rises and overall fire danger abates.

A red-flag fire alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted. However, an alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the commission, whose fire managers will continuously monitor the situation.

