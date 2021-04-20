Advertisement

Red-flag fire alert issued across South Carolina for Wednesday, Thursday

Red-flag fire alert
Red-flag fire alert(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a red-flag fire alert for Wednesday and Thursday, April 21 and 22. The alert goes into effect on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The alert is being issued to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

The alert is likely to be lifted after Thursday when relative humidity rises and overall fire danger abates.

A red-flag fire alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted. However, an alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the commission, whose fire managers will continuously monitor the situation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Ward
Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
Richmond County deputies responding to a shooting at 11th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
1 person injured in shooting at 11th Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard
Otters
Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19
From left: Yaheed Brooks and Million Bedford
Ga. top court upholds Emanuel County murder convictions for pair

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Lawsuit accuses businessman of selling bogus badges to Masters for $448,250
Riley County must refund the Manhattan Home Depot business $150,000 after a ruling this week by...
WATCH LIVE: Home Depot boycott launched over Ga. voting law
Home Depot
Foes of Ga. voter law to launch boycott of Home Depot
Heart of a Superhero
Visits from superheroes bring moments of joy to hospitalized kids