Person of interest sought in fatal 2020 Orangeburg County shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg deputies are seeking a person of interest in the investigation of a fatal Holly Hill shooting.

Investigators were called out just on the evening of March 23, 2020 after receiving reports of a male seated in a car in the middle of a roadway. Investigators arrived to find an 18-year-old male who had apparently been shot.

Within days of the shooting, investigators had arrested three men in connection with the case: Che’Ron Williams, 21, of Orangeburg; Raynard Gardner Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill.

Now, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says investigators are seeking 22-year-old Samaria Thomas of Orangeburg County. She is described as a black female standing about 5′-7″ tall and weighing around 130 pounds. A photo of Thomas is unavailable at this time.

“We would very much so like to speak with this person,” the sheriff said. “She may have information in this case that will move it closer to a conclusion.”

If anyone has any information on Thomas’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

