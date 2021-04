COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency responders were on the scene at Furys Ferry Road and Evans to Locks Road.

An official said around 5:13 p.m. a pedestrian was struck.

We do not know the extent of the injuries but we are reaching out to law enforcement for more information.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.