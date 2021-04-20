Advertisement

Golden Harvest hosts Lincolnton mobile market on Thursday

Vegetable are unloaded Nov. 21, 2020, for a Golden Harvest Food Bank giveaway in Grovetown.
Vegetable are unloaded Nov. 21, 2020, for a Golden Harvest Food Bank giveaway in Grovetown.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lincolnton families will get the chance to receive free food from Golden Harvest Food Bank.

This Thursday at 10 a.m., you can pull up to 1962 Rowland York Dr in Lincolnton, Georgia to receive boxes of food items.

These drive-thrus are no-contact, so make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

