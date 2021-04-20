Georgia man on the run 3 years arrested in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Alabama said they captured a Georgia man who had been on the run for more than three years after he failed to show up for the final day of his trial on murder charges in his ex-girlfriend’s death.

An Alabama news outlet reported that authorities said Maurice Nesbitt was free on bond during his 2017 trial for the 2014 killing of Rashawn Jackson and cut off his electronic monitoring anklet and fled. In 2014, 34-year-old Jackson was found shot in the head and deceased in an apartment complex off Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

His case was featured last week on America’s Most Wanted.

Marshals located him in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue North in Birmingham on Monday morning, after getting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. He was arrested without incident.

He was being held in the Jefferson County jail without bond until he can be extradited to Georgia.

