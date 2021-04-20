Advertisement

Ga. losses from March 26 storms reach $75 million, expected to rise

Storm damage from severe storms in Georgia
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The March 26 storms in Coweta County and across south Atlanta resulted in more than 4,000 individual home and auto claims and more than $75 million in total losses, according to data.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the findings today, although they’re expected to grow because they don’t include commercial losses. The CSRA got through the storms with hardly a scratch, although local residents were bracing for the worst.

King warned affected residents to watch out for potential scams.

“Unfortunately, natural disasters like these recent storms always attract bad actors willing to take advantage of the most vulnerable,” King said.

