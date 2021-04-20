Foes of Ga. voter law to launch boycott of Home Depot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Faith leaders today will announce a boycott of Georgia-based Home Depot, saying the company has not done enough to stop new voting measures in the state.

The faith leaders, led by Georgia African Methodist Episcopal Bishop Reginald Jackson, held a virtual summit last week with corporate leaders over the voting law. They were disappointed more companies didn’t participate, and planned to announce potential boycotts on Friday.

However, that decision was put on hold — until today.

Today’s announcement is the first formal corporate boycott called by faith leaders.

They plan to formally announce the boycott at noon in Decatur, according to a news release from Jackson’s team.

The law introduces stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes and gives the Georgia Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

Opponents say it targets voters of color.

Jackson said although last week’s meeting with corporate execs was cordial, he was disappointed that many companies did not participate.

“Disappointing is an understatement,” Jackson told News 12 after leading the virtual meeting from Augusta.

The meeting was arranged by Coca-Cola.

“Home Depot chose not to attend the meeting, ignored a series of follow-up requests, and has failed to speak publicly on the new law,” said a news release issued today by a spokesman for Jackson.

Jackson had said last week he expected a boycott to be announced Friday against companies that don’t support efforts to roll back the law.

But after Friday arrived, he said the decision would come after the weekend.

“After our summit on Tuesday, we designated today, April 16th, as a day of reckoning. However, with several additional meetings and discussions continuing, we have decided to push through the weekend and wait to see how these conversations transpire before a boycott is called,” he said.

“However, make no mistake, our hope for a positive outcome will only go so far. There is still far more work to accomplish, and there can be no middle ground.”

