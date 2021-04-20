Advertisement

Five Georgia private colleges to require vaccinations for students

Kentuckians 16 and older can get vaccinated starting Monday
Kentuckians 16 and older can get vaccinated starting Monday
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Five Atlanta-area private colleges will require students to have received COVID-19 vaccinations before class begins next fall.

Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College made the announcement Monday.

The five join dozens of colleges and universities that have made the decision nationwide, although they are among the first in the South to make the move.

The four historically Black institutions that made the announcement are all part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of colleges that share resources and allow students to cross-register for classes.

They are requiring employees as well as students to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Ward
Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
Richmond County deputies responding to a shooting at 11th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
1 person injured in shooting at 11th Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard
Otters
Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19
From left: Yaheed Brooks and Million Bedford
Ga. top court upholds Emanuel County murder convictions for pair

Latest News

South Carolina State House roundup
S.C. lawmakers propose $1,000 pay raise for teachers
South Carolina vaccinations
S.C. rural vaccine providers worry about hesitancy in places like Orangeburg
What Ga. faith leaders said in launching boycott
What Kemp said in about boycott against Home Depot