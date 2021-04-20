Donate blood at one of this week’s local CSRA blood drives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is always in need of more blood donations. We’ve got you covered with a complete list of upcoming blood drives taking place locally this week.

Tuesday

Thomson-McDuffie Gov. Complex from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

East Georgia State College in Statesboro, Ga. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stevens Creek Elementary in Martinez, Ga. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday

The Alex Strong Foundation at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School in Augusta, Ga. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advanced Metal Components INC. in Swainsboro, Ga. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lewiston Elementary School in Evans, Ga. from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Washington-Wilkes Community at First Baptist Church in Washington, Ga. from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Walmart in Thomson, Ga. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to one of these upcoming blood drives, you can also call Shepeard Community Blood Center at 706-737-4551 to schedule an appointment or check out their Facebook for more upcoming events.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.