Donate blood at one of this week’s local CSRA blood drives
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center is always in need of more blood donations. We’ve got you covered with a complete list of upcoming blood drives taking place locally this week.
Tuesday
- Thomson-McDuffie Gov. Complex from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- East Georgia State College in Statesboro, Ga. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Stevens Creek Elementary in Martinez, Ga. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday
- The Alex Strong Foundation at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School in Augusta, Ga. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Advanced Metal Components INC. in Swainsboro, Ga. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lewiston Elementary School in Evans, Ga. from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Washington-Wilkes Community at First Baptist Church in Washington, Ga. from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Walmart in Thomson, Ga. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If you can’t make it to one of these upcoming blood drives, you can also call Shepeard Community Blood Center at 706-737-4551 to schedule an appointment or check out their Facebook for more upcoming events.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.