Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Isolated shower possible today. Windy Wednesday ahead. Cooling off later this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Increasing clouds into early Tuesday. Winds will begin to calm down after sunset. Lows early this morning will drop to the upper 40s outside of the Augusta Metro, but will likely stay close to 60 inside Augusta.

A few sprinkles possible Tuesday. Windy Wednesday ahead with lake wind advisories likely.
More clouds than sun are expected most of day today, but rain chances are very low. A few isolated sprinkles looks to be the most rain we’ll be able to get as an area of low pressure tracks south of the region. Highs on today will be seasonal in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

A cold front is expected to move through the region Wednesday. Rain isn’t expected with this front just windy conditions. Winds look to be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph out of the west. A Wind or Lake Wind Advisory may be issued by the National Weather Service. Sunny skies expected Wednesday despite the front moving through. Highs will be seasonal in the mid to upper 70s.

The wind will be a little calmer by Thursday, but cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s early Thursday and Friday morning. Afternoon highs only in the upper 60s to near 70° Thursday afternoon with highs increasing to the mid 70s Friday. Sunny skies Thursday before a few more clouds show up Friday.

A rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA on Saturday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

