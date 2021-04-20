Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA should remain dry this evening into tonight. Clouds will begin to decrease late tonight and we should be mostly clear by Wednesday morning. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the south between 3-5 mph.

Dangerous burning conditions expected Wednesday afternoon with windy and dry conditions. (WRDW)

A cold front is expected to move through the region Wednesday. Rain isn’t expected with this front, just windy conditions. Winds look to be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph out of the west. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday between 2-8 PM. Red flag warnings could be issued Wednesday. Relative humidity will be below 30%, which will create dangerous burning conditions with gusty winds. A Lake Wind Advisory may be issued by the National Weather Service. Sunny skies expected Wednesday despite the front moving through. Highs will be warm in the mid 70s.

The wind will be a little calmer by Thursday, but cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s early Thursday. Afternoon highs only in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Sunny skies expected Thursday. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows will be chilly again Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s. More clouds begin to show up Friday, but we should remain dry during the day. Highs on Friday will be a little warmer in the mid 70s.

An area of low pressure combined with an upper level trough is expected to move through the CSRA on Saturday bringing a heavy rain threat to the CSRA. Widespread rain totals over 1″ look possible for the CSRA. Rain is expected to begin as soon as early Saturday and come through in waves through Saturday night. Highs on Saturday should remain in the low 70s.

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s.

