Controlled burn at Fort Gordon could cause smoky conditions in the CSRA
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parts of the CSRA could see smoky skies today.
The Fort Gordon Wildland Fire Team will be conducting a controlled burn today which will consist of 50 acres, the Augusta Fire and EMA announced this morning.
Today’s forecasted wind direction is from the south-southeast, so smoke from the burn will be traveling in a north-northwesterly direction.
