Controlled burn at Fort Gordon could cause smoky conditions in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parts of the CSRA could see smoky skies today.

The Fort Gordon Wildland Fire Team will be conducting a controlled burn today which will consist of 50 acres, the Augusta Fire and EMA announced this morning.

Today’s forecasted wind direction is from the south-southeast, so smoke from the burn will be traveling in a north-northwesterly direction.

