Controlled burn at Fort Gordon could cause smoky conditions in the CSRA

Parts of the CSRA could see smoky skies today as the Fort Gordon Wildland Fire Team conducts a controlled burn.
Parts of the CSRA could see smoky skies today as the Fort Gordon Wildland Fire Team conducts a controlled burn.(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parts of the CSRA could see smoky skies today.

The Fort Gordon Wildland Fire Team will be conducting a controlled burn today which will consist of 50 acres, the Augusta Fire and EMA announced this morning.

Today’s forecasted wind direction is from the south-southeast, so smoke from the burn will be traveling in a north-northwesterly direction.

