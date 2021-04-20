Advertisement

City leaders planning to bring larger, outdoor events back to Augusta

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders are talking about bringing larger, outdoor events back to the Garden City.

The Augusta Common was a central point for many of Augusta’s large events like Arts in the Heart, which were shut down due to COVID last year, but now city leaders are reviewing a plan to bring them back.

Back in February, the city administrator created a ten-member committee of local event organizers to work together to recommend guidelines for large-scale events on city property. Today, the administer presented that plan to commissioners. The plan requires event organizers to submit a COVID safety plan to the special events office for review.

Some of the guidelines that organizers must follow are mask requirements, social distancing including using barriers if needed, and signage and broadcasted announcements during the event to remind attendees of the requirements. These guidelines also include cleaning every two hours, PPE supplies, vendors must be ten feet apart, and no dining or sit-down areas are permitted. Attendance at these events must also be reduced.

These rules would apply to events like Augusta Pride, Garden City Jazz, and the Arts City Festival.

Businesses say foot traffic downtown was significantly decreased this past year. The city administrator says this is a safe step towards normalcy for the city.

The commission still has to pass the plan before it goes into place. Augusta Pride is planning for the festival in June. The Arts City Festival, a scaled-down Arts in the Heart, is set for September.

