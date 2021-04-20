Advertisement

Biden to pay a virtual visit to South Carolina

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and green jobs, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. When Biden convenes a virtual climate summit on Thursday, he faces a vexing task: how to put forward a nonbinding but symbolic goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that will have a tangible impact not only on climate change efforts in the U.S. but throughout the world.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Joe Biden is taking a virtual tour in the Palmetto State today.

It’s an effort to pass the White House’s almost $2 trillion jobs plan.

Biden will get a virtual tour of electric bus and battery manufacturer Proterra in Greenville.

It’s one of the companies he hopes will put Americans back to work.

The president says he is willing to discuss the size and cost of the bill, which has gotten pushback from Republican lawmakers.

MORE | S.C. job search requirement poses hurdle to some who are unemployed

