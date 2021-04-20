Biden to pay a virtual visit to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - President Joe Biden is taking a virtual tour in the Palmetto State today.

It’s an effort to pass the White House’s almost $2 trillion jobs plan.

Biden will get a virtual tour of electric bus and battery manufacturer Proterra in Greenville.

It’s one of the companies he hopes will put Americans back to work.

The president says he is willing to discuss the size and cost of the bill, which has gotten pushback from Republican lawmakers.

