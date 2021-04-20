Augusta Commission meeting remains virtual for today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission is planning for a return to normal soon.

Commissioners are set to resume in-person meetings next month under new COVID-19 safety guidelines for both commissioners and guests.

They’ve been conducting virtual meetings for over a year now.

Committee meetings will stay virtual while officials re-evaluate the number of COVID cases in Richmond County.

The commission will hold a virtual meeting today at 2 p.m.

