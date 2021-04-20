Advertisement

Augusta Commission meeting remains virtual for today

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission is planning for a return to normal soon.

Commissioners are set to resume in-person meetings next month under new COVID-19 safety guidelines for both commissioners and guests.

They’ve been conducting virtual meetings for over a year now.

Committee meetings will stay virtual while officials re-evaluate the number of COVID cases in Richmond County.

The commission will hold a virtual meeting today at 2 p.m.

MORE | Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Ward
Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest
Otters
Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19
Richmond County deputies responding to a shooting at 11th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
1 person injured in shooting at 11th Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
From left: Yaheed Brooks and Million Bedford
Ga. top court upholds Emanuel County murder convictions for pair

Latest News

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Dad outraged after teacher cuts his daughter’s hair without permission
What you should know as jury weighs George Floyd case
Job search requirement is met with criticism in South Carolina
Herbert Kado lost an Army ring his late wife bought it, but a routine trip to a gas station...
‘Some dumb thing like lose a ring and all of a sudden it comes to pass; there are good people in the world.’ : A missing ring brings complete strangers together