Augusta Commission meeting remains virtual for today
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission is planning for a return to normal soon.
Commissioners are set to resume in-person meetings next month under new COVID-19 safety guidelines for both commissioners and guests.
They’ve been conducting virtual meetings for over a year now.
Committee meetings will stay virtual while officials re-evaluate the number of COVID cases in Richmond County.
The commission will hold a virtual meeting today at 2 p.m.
