Advertisement

Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Ward
Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
Richmond County deputies responding to a shooting at 11th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
1 person injured in shooting at 11th Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard
Otters
Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19
From left: Yaheed Brooks and Million Bedford
Ga. top court upholds Emanuel County murder convictions for pair

Latest News

South Carolina State House roundup
S.C. lawmakers propose $1,000 pay raise for teachers
South Carolina vaccinations
S.C. rural vaccine providers worry about hesitancy in places like Orangeburg
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny...
Navalny’s doctors prevented from seeing him at prison clinic