Walk-in vaccine clinics offered this week on both sides of the river

By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As of today, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has administered 12,518 COVID-19 vaccinations to hospital associates and community members through 40 vaccine clinics.

More vaccine clinics are currently scheduled to administer an additional 2,730 first and second doses through the end of May.

Aiken Regional continues to partner with the University of South Carolina Aiken and will hold upcoming vaccine clinics at the school’s student activity center, 471 University Parkway.

These Moderna vaccine clinics will offer both first doses and second doses to people 18 and older.

A valid photo ID is required.

The 940 first-dose vaccines will be available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis April 21 and April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the second dose scheduled for 8 .m. to 4 p.m. May 25.

Those receiving their first dose during these clinics will receive their second doses in the same location. Second doses will be scheduled prior to the individual leaving the clinic.

As of noon today, Aiken Regional has confirmed 1,316 cases of novel coronavirus in Aiken County. Of these 1,316 individuals, 11 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 136 have died.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned this week

The Richmond County Health Department has announced some new walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

Using the Moderna vaccine, they’ll take place from 9-11 a.m. April 20 at Historic First Ebenezer Baptist Church 2040 Ebenezer Drive in Hephzibah, and from 9:45-11:30 a.m. April 21 at the Department of Family and Children’s Services 3310 Old Louisville Road in Augusta.

