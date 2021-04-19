Unemployment is decreasing, but business struggle to fill open positions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Businesses across our area are struggling to hire a full workforce. That’s why South Carolina wants to make sure you’re actually looking for a job before you collect your unemployment benefits.

That means, bringing back the work search requirement and providing hard proof of at least two job searches every week.

We spoke to several local businesses today and they all say the same thing: they’re having a hard time filling positions.

The co-owner of Fat Man’s says as long as the pandemic continues and Georgia’s filing restrictions are loose, he doesn’t see the issue resolving anytime soon.

“As customers have started to flow back through our doors and larger events are starting to happen again, obviously we have to staff up...,” Havird Usry said.

But lately staffing up, hasn’t been so easy. Georgia’s unemployment rate continues to decline, and it’s now at 4.5 percent.

It’s still above the rate from this time last year, but well below the high of 12.5 from last April.

Despite decreasing unemployment, businesses say filling positions hasn’t been easy.

“The number of people applying for positions has drastically lowered. I used to see a lot of online applications come through our system we’ve seen very few in the last six months I mean I could probably count on two hands, which is very odd,” Usry said.

Usry co-owns four businesses in Augusta, and right now three are hiring but positions are sitting open.

“There’s so many dynamics to it you know to blame it on, on one thing but it’s making it really tough on business owners,” Usry explained. “I think this is throughout all industries and all workforces.”

And he’s right.

Brian Yohe with Yohe Plumbing, Heating, and Air says it’s never been this hard to find people to work. They have around 10 positions open.

“This is a struggle, we haven’t been able to find anybody we’ve, we ran indeed we ran a lot of online sites just trying to find folks and get a lot of comments a lot of interest, nobody shows up,” Yohe said.

Yohe’s is offering work and training to even inexperienced workers.

Usry increased wages and recruitment, but still, the challenge remains.

“I believe it’s going to go through the pandemic. I hope to see the light at the end of the tunnel soon but we haven’t seen it yet,” Yohe said.

Yohe says they’ve missed out on project opportunities because of staffing and Usry says they’re still looking for other ways to motivate people to come back to work.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.