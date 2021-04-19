Shooting at Dogwood Terrace was self-inflicted, authorities report

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An incident report sheds light on what happened at a reported shooting in an Augusta neighborhood last week.

Around 11:22 a.m. on April 16, deputies rushed to Dogwood Terrace Apartments where a victim was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, an incident report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states.

The victim, identified as a 25-year-old man, reportedly approached a friend’s residence on the 2000 block of Bolt Drive and said he was shot in the back while walking down the street by an unknown suspect.

The victim’s friend contacted police who briefly taped off the apartment complex and interviewed neighbors.

A witness who was reportedly walking with the victim was transported to RCSO headquarters for questioning, authorities noted in the report. No other witnesses came forward in reference to the incident at the time of the call.

Investigators later determined the shooting was self-inflicted. No charges in relation to the incident have been announced.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Officers on scene reported the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.