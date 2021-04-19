Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County County Sheriff’s Office investigator has resigned after being been arrested on suspicion of DUI while in his county vehicle.

The agency said it learned on Saturday that Investigator Wesley Ward, 39, was arrested in Columbia County on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane.

Ward was placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation could be conducted.

On Sunday, he resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Ward had been with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office since June 2017, starting as a road patrol deputy. He was promoted to the criminal investigations division in 2019.

As of midday, Columbia County jail records didn’t show him as a current inmate.

