Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence

Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant...
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Friday, April 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Sean Kazmar Jr. returned to the major leagues after a 13-year absence, pinch hitting for the Atlanta Braves and grounding into a double play against the Chicago Cubs.

The 36-year-old infielder had not played in the major leagues since Sept. 23, 2008, with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in 19 games that season for his only previous major league action, and had since played in 1,106 minor league games. The gap between big league appearances was the greatest since that of right-hander Ralph Winegarner from June 23, 1936, to July 7, 1949.

