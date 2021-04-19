S.C. governor, first lady receive COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Henry and Peggy McMaster received the first of their two Pfizer vaccines at a CVS Pharmacy in Columbia, according to a post on the governor’s Twitter feed.

“To those who want a shot, get a shot,” the post states.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

Peggy McMaster remained asymptomatic, but the governor experienced “mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue,” according to spokesman Brian Symmes. He received monoclonal antibody treatment days after testing positive.

The McMasters tested negative prior to attending a White House Christmas event in December and on Dec. 10 prior to meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The state’s first lady learned on Dec. 18 she tested positive and the governor learned of his positive test result on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.