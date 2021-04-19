Advertisement

S.C. governor, first lady receive COVID-19 vaccinations

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Henry and Peggy McMaster received the first of their two Pfizer vaccines at a CVS Pharmacy in Columbia, according to a post on the governor’s Twitter feed.

“To those who want a shot, get a shot,” the post states.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

Peggy McMaster remained asymptomatic, but the governor experienced “mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue,” according to spokesman Brian Symmes. He received monoclonal antibody treatment days after testing positive.

The McMasters tested negative prior to attending a White House Christmas event in December and on Dec. 10 prior to meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The state’s first lady learned on Dec. 18 she tested positive and the governor learned of his positive test result on Dec. 22.

MORE | Walk-in vaccine clinics offered this week on both sides of the river

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Ward
Sheriff’s investigator quits after DUI arrest
Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Fire breaks out in soon-to-be-demolished Hahn Village apartments
Otters
Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
From left: Yaheed Brooks and Million Bedford
Ga. top court upholds Emanuel County murder convictions for pair

Latest News

Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Hahn Village fire deemed “suspicious in nature” by Aiken authorities
Stacey Abrams
Georgia’s Abrams navigates voting law fight with eye on 2022
Jobs
What you need to know about S.C. unemployment requirements
Governor Henry McMaster, along with the state Department of Administration and Department of...
S.C. governor announces Veterans Virtual Career Fair scheduled for May