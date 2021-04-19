S.C. governor announces Veterans Virtual Career Fair scheduled for May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Henry McMaster, along with the state Department of Administration and Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced the career fair will be on May 4.

This virtual career fair will provide the chance to explore career opportunities with over 30 state agencies and higher education institutions.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and registration is now open. Veterans can register by clicking here.

Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a representative about available openings.

Participating agencies include:

South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Agriculture

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

South Carolina Department of Mental Health

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Social Services

South Carolina Department of Transportation

South Carolina ETV

South Carolina First Steps

South Carolina Office of the Attorney General

South Carolina Office of the Inspector General

South Carolina Office of the State Auditor

South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority

State Law Enforcement Division

Aiken Technical College

Central Carolina Technical College

Clemson University

College of Charleston

Greenville Technical College

Midlands Technical College

Piedmont Technical College

Spartanburg Community College

The Citadel

The Medical University of South Carolina

“South Carolina is a state with a proud military tradition,” McMaster said. “We value our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual average in 2020 for the number of unemployed veterans in South Carolina was 10,000.

And since Jan. 1, 2021, the percentage of veterans who applied to a state agency and were hired has increased from 5.2 percent to 12 percent.

