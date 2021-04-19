S.C. governor announces Veterans Virtual Career Fair scheduled for May
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Henry McMaster, along with the state Department of Administration and Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced the career fair will be on May 4.
This virtual career fair will provide the chance to explore career opportunities with over 30 state agencies and higher education institutions.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and registration is now open. Veterans can register by clicking here.
Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a representative about available openings.
Participating agencies include:
- South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
- South Carolina Department of Administration
- South Carolina Department of Agriculture
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs
- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
- South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
- South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
- South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
- South Carolina Department of Mental Health
- South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon
- South Carolina Department of Public Safety
- South Carolina Department of Revenue
- South Carolina Department of Social Services
- South Carolina Department of Transportation
- South Carolina ETV
- South Carolina First Steps
- South Carolina Office of the Attorney General
- South Carolina Office of the Inspector General
- South Carolina Office of the State Auditor
- South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority
- State Law Enforcement Division
- Aiken Technical College
- Central Carolina Technical College
- Clemson University
- College of Charleston
- Greenville Technical College
- Midlands Technical College
- Piedmont Technical College
- Spartanburg Community College
- The Citadel
- The Medical University of South Carolina
“South Carolina is a state with a proud military tradition,” McMaster said. “We value our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual average in 2020 for the number of unemployed veterans in South Carolina was 10,000.
And since Jan. 1, 2021, the percentage of veterans who applied to a state agency and were hired has increased from 5.2 percent to 12 percent.
