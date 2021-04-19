Roadwork roundup: Crews begin work on improving highway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGHT) - Asphalt application operations began today on U.S. 1 (Louisville Bypass) from Compton Drive to Georgia Highway 17.

Paving requires single lane closures daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has taken a major step forward in Jefferson County, recently awarding the $16.97 million widening and reconstruction of U.S. 1 from north of Nimrod Road to Clarks Mill Road, totaling 2.85 miles.

This Governor’s Road Improvement Program corridor project is set to expand the route section from two to four, 11-foot lanes in each direction with a flush median and curb and gutter throughout.

A sidewalk will begin at Old State Route 17 and end at the northern terminus.

The completion date is in fall 2022.

Project funds include $5 million from the Transportation Investment Act, a 10-year, 1 percent sales tax passed by Central Savannah River Area voters in 2012 to fund regional and local improvements.

Highway work starting near Lincolnton

Nearly 14 miles of Lincoln County highway will become a work zone for the next two months.

State Highway 220 is due for major chip seal maintenance preservation starting Monday.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are applying liquid emulsion and rock to combat roadway deterioration by water intrusion.

Drivers can expect daily delays Monday through April 22 from Woodlawn to State Highway 43.

Crews will use flagging stations and a pilot car to move traffic.

The project was initially planned for this week but has been delayed.

Also on roadways ...

There will be temporary lane closure(s) with lane shifts on North Belair Road next week in Columbia County. The lane closure will be to upgrade aerial fiber in the area of 825 N. Belair Road. The intermittent closure will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19.

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift due to paving on Bella Rose Drive, Tulip Drive, Sunflower Drive and Honey Lane within the Magnolia Hills subdivision. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19-23. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

On April 20, both Interstate 20 Columbia County rest areas and the Augusta welcome center will close to the public. The welcome center will reopen Wednesday and the two rest areas should be online again April 22. The rest area’s closure is required for the city of Harlem to relocate a sewer line. At the Augusta welcome center, a faulty traffic counting entrance ramp loop is scheduled for repair.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Lewiston Road from Columbia Road to Interstate 20. The lane closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from April 19-30.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Autumn Trail at Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 19.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.