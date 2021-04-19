Richmond County inmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County jail inmates are set to get vaccinated against coronavirus this week.

On Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m., the Richmond County Department of Public Health will be at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center to administer the first of two vaccinations for COVID-19 to inmates at the facility.

A notice was sent to all inmates last week and a total of 79 requests were made for the vaccine.

DPH will administer the Moderna vaccine.

