Richmond County inmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County jail inmates are set to get vaccinated against coronavirus this week.
On Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m., the Richmond County Department of Public Health will be at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center to administer the first of two vaccinations for COVID-19 to inmates at the facility.
A notice was sent to all inmates last week and a total of 79 requests were made for the vaccine.
DPH will administer the Moderna vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.