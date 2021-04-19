Advertisement

Players on 5 more NFL teams say no to in-person work

The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. It will get $113 billion over...
The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. It will get $113 billion over the 11 seasons of the new deals that begin in 2023, an increase of 80% over the previous such period, a person with direct knowledge of the contracts told The Associated Press.(Source: AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - Players on five more NFL teams will be skipping in-person voluntary workouts because of the pandemic.

They are from both Los Angeles franchises, the Falcons, the Dolphins and 49ers. They posted through their union that they are joining 11 other groups who previously said they would not be on hand for the sessions. This weekend players from the other 16 clubs are expected to announce plans. The offseason sessions begin Monday. On Wednesday the league sent a memo to all 32 teams saying that the first four weeks of the voluntary program will be virtual.

The plan then is to transition to in-person work at team facilities.

