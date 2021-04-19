Otters at Georgia Aquarium come down with COVID-19

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Otters at the Georgia Aquarium are in quarantine.

Officials say they tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

The staff says the Asian small-clawed otters were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms like sneezing, coughing and lack of energy.

After testing positive, veterinarians think the animals have gotten infected from an asymptomatic staff member.

They say the otters have not had any contact with guests, so no visitors were exposed.

They will be isolated and off exhibit until they are cleared of COVID.

