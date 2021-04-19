Advertisement

Nemechek outruns boss to win NASCAR truck race at Richmond

BROOKLYN, MI - AUGUST 11: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #16 Hino Toyota, takes the checkered...
BROOKLYN, MI - AUGUST 11: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #16 Hino Toyota, takes the checkered flag in front of Johnny Sauter, driver of the #21 ISM Connect Chevrolet, to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway on August 11, 2018 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek passed teammate Chandler Smith with 17 laps to go and outran team owner Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Nemechek gave Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth consecutive victory in the series but deprived Busch of a victory at the only track where he hasn’t won in the Truck Series. Busch also was trying to become the only driver to win in all three of NASCAR’s top series on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

Tyler Ankrum passed Smith to take third, with Johnny Sauter fifth.

