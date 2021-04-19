Nemechek outruns boss to win NASCAR truck race at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek passed teammate Chandler Smith with 17 laps to go and outran team owner Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Nemechek gave Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth consecutive victory in the series but deprived Busch of a victory at the only track where he hasn’t won in the Truck Series. Busch also was trying to become the only driver to win in all three of NASCAR’s top series on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

Tyler Ankrum passed Smith to take third, with Johnny Sauter fifth.

