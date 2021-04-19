Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lyrid Meteor Shower is active each year between roughly April 16th - 25th. The Lyrids is the first major meteor shower since the Quadrantids peaked in early January.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is active this week and peaks early Thursday morning before sunrise. (WRDW)

The best time to view the Lyrid Meteor Shower is anytime after moonset and before sunrise each night this week through Friday. Early Thursday morning between 4 - 6 AM will be the peak of the shower when there is expected to be 10-15 meteors per hour. Moonset and sunrise times for this week are listed below:

Monday Night - Tuesday Morning (moonset - 2:55 AM | sunrise - 6:51 AM)

Tuesday Night - Wednesday Morning (moonset - 3:37 AM | sunrise - 6:50 AM)

Wednesday Night - Thursday Morning (moonset - 4:16 AM | sunrise - 6:48 AM)

Meteors will be able to be seen all over the sky, but they will appear to radiate from the Lyra constellation. The Lyra constellation will be visible for most of the night, but the best time to see a meteor is after moonset since there will be less lunar light pollution. You still may be able to see a few meteors though before the moon sets. The best way to see a meteor is going to a very dark place away from city lights and have PATIENCE! This show is not known for a lot of activity (10-15 meteors per hour), so you’ll need to have dark conditions and be willing to look up for long lengths of time. We are expecting clear skies for the peak early Thursday morning, but temperatures will be chilly in the 40s!

