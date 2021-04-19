Advertisement

Ko wins Lotte Championship with tournament-record 28-under

Lydia Ko wins the 2016 Marathon Classic.
Lydia Ko wins the 2016 Marathon Classic. (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Lydia Ko shot a final-round 65 to finish with a tournament-record 28-under 260 and a seven-shot victory at the Lotte Championship.

Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, won 14 times in her first 81 starts, including twice as an amateur in 2012 and ’13. But she had only won once since — three years ago. She came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. Sei Young Kim finished tied for second with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267. Park and Jenny Shin had low-round scores of 63.

Shin tied for sixth another two shots back with Wei-Ling Hsu, Sarah Schmelzel, reigning U.S. Women’s Open champ A Lim Kim and 19-year-old Yuka Saso, making her sixth LPGA start.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Saluda County collision kills one person, injures two juveniles
Aiken Department of Public Safety worked to put out a fire at Hahn Village Saturday evening....
Fire breaks out in soon-to-be-demolished Hahn Village apartments
We know scores this year won’t count for any more than 0.01 percent of a student’s grade.
Despite pushbacks, all public school students must take Georgia milestone tests
A man who led police officers on a chase with a child in the car has been arrested and will...
Man who led S.C. police on chase with child in car has 40 outstanding warrants in Ga.
Donte Fogle
Bullet nearly hit a woman during North Augusta gunfire, officers say

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy...
Braves OF Acuña departs with abdominal muscle pain
Alex Bowman (48) stands on his car as he celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Bowman denies Hamlin with swift late move at Richmond
Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson is tagged at third base by Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant...
Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence