Ko wins Lotte Championship with tournament-record 28-under

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Lydia Ko shot a final-round 65 to finish with a tournament-record 28-under 260 and a seven-shot victory at the Lotte Championship.

Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, won 14 times in her first 81 starts, including twice as an amateur in 2012 and ’13. But she had only won once since — three years ago. She came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. Sei Young Kim finished tied for second with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267. Park and Jenny Shin had low-round scores of 63.

Shin tied for sixth another two shots back with Wei-Ling Hsu, Sarah Schmelzel, reigning U.S. Women’s Open champ A Lim Kim and 19-year-old Yuka Saso, making her sixth LPGA start.

